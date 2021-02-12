米テキサス州で100台近くの玉突き事故、5人死亡【動画】

警察の発表によると、アイスバーンが事故の原因だという。この事故により5人が死亡したほか、一部の負傷者が重体で病院に搬送された。
Fatalities have been reported after dozens of trucks and cars were involved in a pile-up crash on a slippery Texas freeway. https://t.co/6mO5ja8PL8 pic.twitter.com/ltraMZITjm— NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) February 11, 2021
事故が起こった道路は通行止めになっている。
AERIAL VIDEO: At least five people have died in a massive crash involving 75 to 100 vehicles in North Texas after a cold front brought overnight sleet and made for treacherous driving conditions early Thursday morning.— KWWL (@KWWL) February 11, 2021
The full story can be found here: https://t.co/4ygvA5VmOh pic.twitter.com/m8GU1Lp6ma
