アルメニア首都近郊でM4.7の地震、25人が負傷【動画】

地震は現地時間で13日午後に発生した。震源地は首都エレバンから8キロの距離、震源の深さは10キロだった。
Shant TV live broadcast depicts the unusually strong, 5-6 point earthquake in Yerevan earlier today. It struck 8 km southeast of Yerevan, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported. Earthquake was located at a depth of 10 km, the magnitude was 4.7. #earthquake #Armenia pic.twitter.com/Zsz9vjfXYM— The Grigoryan (@TheGrigoryan) February 13, 2021
エレバンでは震度5から6の揺れが確認されたという。アルメニア政府は現時点の情報として、複数の建物で壁が崩れるなどの被害を確認している。
また、地震による負傷者も多数発生しており、25人が病院で手当てを受けている。いずれも軽傷だという。
The moment of tremors in #Yerevan. #Armenia #earthquake pic.twitter.com/k2vKXa3ntq— Yeghia Tashjian #FreeArmenianPOWs (@yeghig) February 13, 2021
関連ニュース
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)