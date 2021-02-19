ニューヨーク市の集合住宅でガス管の爆発、9人重軽傷【動画】

消防によると、負傷者のうち6人が児童で、うち2人は重体だという。消防は事故の原因としてガス漏れを指摘している。
FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Sarrocco and Division Chief Russo provide an update from the scene of a gas explosion at 1520 Paulding Avenue in the Bronx. Read more: https://t.co/H0oznaNYZQ pic.twitter.com/qc0nCcxS1I— FDNY (@FDNY) February 18, 2021
事故現場の周辺では爆風で窓ガラスが割れたほか、爆発が起こった住居のドアが吹き飛ばされて周辺の電線に引っかかっており、爆発の強さを物語っている。
BREAKING: 9 injured, two critical following gas explosion in the Bronx— Cristian Benavides (@cbenavidesTV) February 18, 2021
Aftermath shows a front door flew across the street@PIX11News pic.twitter.com/AQakxPVXzw
