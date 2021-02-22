ナイジェリアで軍用機墜落　7人死亡

ナイジェリア空軍はツイッターに「ナイジェリア空軍機ビーチクラフト キングエアB350iが、ミンナへの飛行中にエンジンの故障について報告した後、アブジャ空港に引き返す際に墜落したことをここに確認する。緊急対応サービスはすでに現場に到着している。残念ながら、機体に乗っていた7人の職員全員が死亡した」と伝えた。
The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), @CAS_IOAmao, has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident. While urging the general public to remain calm & await the outcome of investigation, the CAS, on behalf of all NAF personnel, commiserates with the families of the deceased.— Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola (@KunleDaramola3) February 21, 2021
現在伝えられている情報によると、キングエアは、パイロットがミンナへ向かう途中にエンジンが故障したことを報告した後、墜落した。
ネット上には、墜落現場の映像が投稿された。現場には大勢の人が集まり、救助隊は機体の残骸に水をかけて消火活動を行った。
BREAKING: A military Aircraft, King Air 350 has just crashed close to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Intl Airport, Abuja.— AIT (@AIT_Online) February 21, 2021
All passengers and crew reportedly dead. #AITNews #RIP
📹 /@imoleayomichael pic.twitter.com/Uu5LP7sSiA
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)