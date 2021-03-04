スウェーデン　武装した男が市民を襲撃　8人が負傷

襲撃を受けた被害者のうち2人は重症だとされる。スウェーデン内務省はテロ事件の可能性を検討している。
犯人は20歳前後とみられ、すでに拘束された。拘束の際に犯人は足を負傷し、病院に搬送された。
BREAKING: At least 8 people injured, including some critically, after a “terrorist attack” in #Vetlanda in Sweden. The suspect was shot by police and can be seen neutralized in the picture below. Police are now investigating. pic.twitter.com/freNpkSPQt— Just Info (@JustInfoUS) March 3, 2021
#BREAKING Eight people wounded in stabbing attack in #Vetlanda, #Sweden. Police say it was a terror attack pic.twitter.com/GnMoGPiSYX— Guy Elster (@guyelster) March 3, 2021
