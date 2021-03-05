NZでM8.1の地震発生、津波警報発令【動画】

3回にわたって発生した大地震のあとに、マグニチュード8.1の巨大地震が発生した。震源地は太平洋にうかぶケルマディック諸島。震源地はニュージーランド北部のノースランド地方にあるウアタカンから1100キロ以上の距離。
Residents of large parts of the coastal North Island have been told to move immediately after a series of three earthquakes. Tsunami warning has been issued for New Zealand with 3 meter waves poised hit NZ evacuation ordered. Do not stay homes. pic.twitter.com/MwxEA1uLno— Joint Cyclone Center (@JointCyclone) March 4, 2021
ノースランド地方の沿岸部には津波到来の恐れがあるとして、警報が発令されている。
🇳🇿 Nouvelle-Zélande : 🌊 La sirène d'alerte au #tsunami retentissant au port Hokianga, à l'ouest du Northland— Alexandre (@alex_le_bars) March 4, 2021
(📹 via @brianholland) #earthquake pic.twitter.com/irpYQSudKY
報道によると、ノースランド地方では数千人が車で自宅を避難したことにより、各地で渋滞が発生している。
Evacuating to higher ground in American Samoa (Utulei) due to Tsunami warning & 7.3 magnitude earthquake (N of New Zealand). First wave expected at 10:19 AM AST 🌊 🇦🇸 🚨 #Weather #TsunamiWarning #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/sDiDyhwfrJ— P.T. Reid (@PTReid684) March 4, 2021
先にニュージーランドではマグニチュード7.3と7.5の巨大地震が立て続けに発生していた。
