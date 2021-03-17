米ジョージア州で発砲事件、7人死亡【写真】

報道によると、最初の発砲事件はチェロキー郡のスパサロンで発生した。男が発砲し、これにより３人が死亡、2人が負傷した。続けてアトランタ市でも発砲事件が発生し、隣接する2ヵ所のスパサロンで合わせて4人が殺害された。犠牲者のうち、4人はアジア系の女性だという。
#BREAKING: Seven people killed, including 4 Asian women, in shootings at 3 Georgia spas. It’s unknown if the shootings are related. Nobody is in custody. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/WZyGV3bFqo— BREAKING NEWS (@Breaking_4_News) March 17, 2021
容疑者の男は黒のSUV車（現代自動車）で逃亡を続けている。
Atlanta shootings: Four women dead after gunfire at two spas with suspect on the run— Lilian Chan (@bestgug) March 16, 2021
Officers in the Georgia state capital that they are searching for the alleged shooter who drove away in a black Hyundai SUV
Local police released this image of a suspect in the alleged shooting pic.twitter.com/LNF2jkaGGJ
いずれの事件も同一人物による犯行かは明らかになっていない。
