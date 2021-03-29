米テネシー州で洪水発生、4人死亡【写真・動画】

テネシー州ナッシュビル市では27日、激しい雨が降り続き、洪水が発生した。警察は現時点で4人の死亡を確認している。
At least four people died and over 130 were rescued after heavy rains swamped a swath of Tennessee and caused flash flooding over the weekend, authorities said https://t.co/exFQ1iWQOb— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 29, 2021
救助隊は、逃げ遅れるなどして車や自宅に取り残された市民、130人以上を救出した。行方不明者などの情報は入っていない。
Early this morning, heavy rainfall caused a flash flood in Nashville, Tennessee. Cars were half-submerged, and some lost their homes due to this disaster. https://t.co/nxJAryCY6j pic.twitter.com/kDf5vysfmO— AccuWeather (@accuweather) March 28, 2021
