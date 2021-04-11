米ルイジアナ州でトルネード発生、死傷者多数【写真・動画】

州政府によると、現地時間で9日の夜から10日の朝にかけてルイジアナ州の2都市を直撃した。負傷した7人は病院に搬送されて処置を受けている。
Not everyday you see a rainbow with lightning! We captured this as a severe thunderstorm passed south of Shreveport, Louisiana. 🌈⛈️— Bill Wadell (@BillWadell) April 10, 2021
Watch our live coverage of the hail, powerful storms and tornado warnings all night on the AccuWeather Network 📺@breakingweather #lawx pic.twitter.com/apQRFfsf05
災害現場では瓦礫の撤去が電源復旧に向けた動きが進んでいる。このトルネードにより、8つの家屋が破壊されたほか、自動車5台、複数台のトレーラーが損傷した。
#tornado #Louisiana #LAwx— News Sense® (@News_Sense1) April 10, 2021
an EF3 tornado moved through Palmetto early this morning.
As of right now 1 person has been confirmed dead with 7 injured.
. pic.twitter.com/ws8FbdjXXN
関連ニュース
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)