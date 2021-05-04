エルビス・プレスリーの故郷をトルネードが直撃、被害甚大【写真・動画】

現地時間で2日、トルネードの発生により現地では緊急事態が発令された。その後、多くの被害情報が自治体には報告されている。
Here's a view of the tornado in Yazoo City, MS yesterday!— Chelsea Ambriz (@Chelsea_WX) May 3, 2021
This particular storm cell was severely warned all the way up to Tupelo, MS with lots of tornado reports in its path!pic.twitter.com/5BClvFTL5F
非常事態対応の職員らが現在、現場で被害状況を評価している。
We are in Tupelo covering cleanup operations from the tornado that swept through this area last night. Here on Green Street, several large trees have fallen, some on homes. More this afternoon on @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/BB7mHRsORc— Parker King (@King_Reports) May 3, 2021
自治体は二次災害の恐れがあることから、外出を控えるよう住民に呼びかけている。
ABCテレビの報道によると、プレスリー生家博物館の近くでも多くの被害が確認されているという。
Just to be clear—The Birthplace of @ElvisPresley was NOT damaged in the tornado that ripped through Tupelo.— Joel Young, CBM (@JoelYoungTV) May 3, 2021
But just over a mile up Elvis Presley Drive, several occupied homes did suffer considerable damage. No injuries or deaths were reported. #mswx @matt_laubhan @NWSMemphis pic.twitter.com/GnuoR8Vztr
