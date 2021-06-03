インドネシア沖でM6.1の地震

地震があったのは、協定世界時（UTC）10時09分（日本時間19時09分）。震源地は、北マルク州テルナテ市から南西に127 キロ、震源の深さは31.2キロだった。
An #earthquake (#gempa) happened near #Maluku, #Indonesia 10mins ago at 10:09AM on 03/06/2021 UTC. The earthquake had a magnitude of M6.2 and it was 60km (37.2 miles) deep in the ground. Stay safe! #sismo #quake— Earthquake Updates Worldwide (@InfoEarthquakes) June 3, 2021
Site Used: https://t.co/Ez9itzWpnB
Pictures are from EMSC. pic.twitter.com/NzRAVmss6x
この地震による犠牲者や建物の倒壊に関する情報は伝えられていない。
