インドネシア沖でM6.1の地震

An #earthquake (#gempa) happened near #Maluku, #Indonesia 10mins ago at 10:09AM on 03/06/2021 UTC. The earthquake had a magnitude of M6.2 and it was 60km (37.2 miles) deep in the ground. Stay safe! #sismo #quake



Site Used: https://t.co/Ez9itzWpnB

Pictures are from EMSC. pic.twitter.com/NzRAVmss6x