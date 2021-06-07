パキスタン南部で列車衝突、25人死亡【写真・動画】

AP通信の情報によると、事故はパキスタン南部のシンド州ゴトキ市で発生した。
#BREAKING:— Smriti Sharma (@SmritiS24856750) June 7, 2021
Two express trains have collided in southern #Pakistan and at least 30 passengers were killed, police and rescue officials said. The Millat Express derailed and the Sir Syed Express train hit it soon afterward, police said. pic.twitter.com/EcWrUFKuvq
1台の列車が脱線し、その後、後続の列車が衝突したという。
At least 30 killed and 50 injured in Pakistan's Ghotki, #Sindh when two passenger trains Sir Syed Express and Millat Express collided. pic.twitter.com/6YyNDbh6Ay— 7ru7h (@7ru7h_1) June 7, 2021
地元当局によると、この事故で少なくとも25人の乗客の死亡が確認され、さらに数人が瓦礫の下にいる。
警察と救助隊が事故現場に駆けつけ、死傷者を近くの病院に搬送している。
現時点では、事件の原因についての詳細は報告されていない。
関連ニュース
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)