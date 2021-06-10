バグダッドの国際空港、ドローン攻撃受ける

報道によると、3機のドローンが攻撃を行い、そのうちの1機は撃墜されたという。
Sirens at Camp Victory the American military base near Baghdad airport after confirmed reports of 3 drones attack on the US forces pic.twitter.com/6ku2kGgJBh— 🇮🇶🇵🇸Iraq & Middle East Updates🇵🇸🇮🇶 (@IraqLiveUpdate) June 9, 2021
国際空港の近くには軍事基地「ビクトリー」が置かれている。
The US forces on Wednesday shot down a drone flying over Camp Victoria at Baghdad International Airport, shortly after a rocket attack on the site. https://t.co/NqACajtus3— BasNews English (@EnglishBasNews) June 9, 2021
先にイラク中部のサラーフッディーン県県では航空基地「バラド」が同じくドローンによるミサイル攻撃を受けていた。
これらの攻撃による負傷者はいない。
