米国　ゲイパレードでトラックが参加者と衝突　1人が死亡、1人が負傷

同局によると、事件はウィルトン・マナーズ市で発生。トラックはゲイのプライド・パレード（LGBT文化を讃えるイベント：スプートニク日本編集部）に参加しようとしていた2人と衝突した。そのうちの1人が死亡し、もう1人は緊急搬送され重傷となっている。
Here’s our first look at the truck in that hit at least 2 people at the #Pride parade in @WiltonManorsCty. I’ve covered up the license plate in case this was a horrible accident. @WPLGLocal10 Per @jojoWPLG pic.twitter.com/uj4aBq0Hws— Ian Margol (@IanMargolWPLG) June 20, 2021
警察はトラックの運転手を逮捕した。トラックによる衝突が意図的なものであったかどうかは不明。テレビ局は目撃者の情報を引用し、容疑者は事故だと言っていると主張している。
Two people hit by a truck at the start of the #WiltonManors #Pride parade. We are waiting to find out if its canceled. Sad day that we can celebrate inclusion and diversity. pic.twitter.com/vOO3LUo3dR— Eric Lipson #BidenWon (@lipsoneric) June 19, 2021
トランタリス市長は「これはLGBTコミュニティに対するテロ攻撃だ。特定の人を狙ったものだった。幸い、容疑者はシュルツ氏を傷つけなかったものの、残念ながら、他の2人が巻き込まれた」と述べた。
主催者はパレードを中止した。
