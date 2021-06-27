米マサチューセッツで発砲事件、容疑者含む3人死亡【動画】

現地警察のツイートによると、大型トラックが建物に衝突した後、発砲が続いたとの通報を受けた。
⚠️🇺🇸#URGENT: Numerous people shot after truck rams into building in Winthrop, Massachusetts#Winthrop l #MA— Intel Point ALERTS (@IntelPointAlert) June 26, 2021
EMS personnel are on scene and the surrounding area has been cordoned off. Initial reports show 3-4 people shot, including an officer.
Standby!
pic.twitter.com/S4809WMb5z
現場に駆けつけた治安当局は、2人が銃で撃たれたことを確認した。
警察によると、警備員らは容疑者に発砲したという。容疑者は重体で、搬送先の病院で死亡が確認されたとのこと。ウィンスロップ市警察は容疑者に加え、2人の死亡を発表した。
