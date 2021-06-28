バングラデシュの首都で爆発　7人が死亡、50人以上が負傷＝メディア

目撃者と消防隊によると現地時間27日夜、モグバザール地区の建物の1階で爆発が発生した。爆発が起きた建物には電化製品の販売店や、精肉店、レストランや洋菓子店が入っていた。
#DhakaBlast: Death toll rises to seven while 50 others injured in an explosion in #Dhaka’s #Moghbazar. Officials have so far ruled out any terror links in connection with the explosion. pic.twitter.com/AgjKJfjyaJ— Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) June 27, 2021
関係者によると、店は爆発により完全に崩壊し、断片だけが残った。同紙は、店内で高濃度のガスが発生したことが原因で爆発が起こった可能性があるとしている。
⚡️ @Breaking_24X7 | Death toll rises to eight, including a child in #Moghbazar #explosion in #Dhaka, 48 others injured. Actual cause of the #explosions still unknown, 14 firefighters working at the scene. | #BreakingNews #Bangladesh @Bangladesh_BN pic.twitter.com/q04OoiIRpo— Bengal Newz (@BengalNewz) June 27, 2021
バングラデシュの消防署長は、爆発はガスの蓄積によるものであり、専門家が調査を行っていると述べた。
41人の負傷者が1つの病院に救急搬送され、別の病院に搬送された11人は火傷を負ったことが明らかとなっている。
関連ニュース
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)