⚠

Luke 21:11 And great earthquakes shall be in divers places,⬅ and famines, and pestilences; and fearful sights and great signs shall there be from heaven.



6.1 earthquake! Fri Jul 02 16:14:38 EDT 2021 near Fiji Region https://t.co/00FehAkQ8C pic.twitter.com/S9a8U9mZkC