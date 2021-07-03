米フロリダ州の集合住宅崩壊　死者数22人に

カワ郡長は「本日行われた捜索中に、新たに犠牲者の遺体を発見した。確認された死者の数は22人となった」と発表した。
#HappeningNow: (7-2-21) MEDIA BRIEFING 20 - Regarding the Surfside Building Collapsehttps://t.co/YU2TjmaPOU pic.twitter.com/GRvR5wcfjn— Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) July 2, 2021
カワ氏によると、依然として126人が行方不明となっている。
As we continue our search and rescue efforts, our teams have not given up. For every first responder working in the debris, they’re driven by the desire to give peace and closure to the families and loved ones of those impacted. pic.twitter.com/4rsnDbcqzI— Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) July 3, 2021
米フロリダ州サーフサイドで24日未明、12階建ての集合住宅の一部が崩壊した。地元当局によると、全体のおよそ半数にあたる130戸が崩落したという。
バイデン大統領は同州に緊急事態宣言を発令し、連邦支援の提供を命じた。
