キプロス　大規模森林火災で外国に支援を要請　すでに4名死亡

隣国のギリシャ市民保護総局によると、ギリシャはすでに空中消火活動を行う水陸両用飛行艇Canadair CL-415を2機派遣した。
また、イスラエル首相府は4日の朝、この森林火災への対処としてキプロスに消防飛行機と消火剤を送ると明らかにした。
A picture is worth a thousand words.— Euripides L Evriviades 🇨🇾🇪🇺 (@eevriviades) July 4, 2021
These four pictures are worth five words:
“A tragedy for our #Cyprus”
Unbelievably horrific in many ways. Worst fires in the history of CY. Four lives lost…#LossOfHumanLives #Criminal #Disaster #CyprusFires #fire #fires #PrayforCyprus 🙏 https://t.co/IZ3hBf4bm4 pic.twitter.com/gizJeVNyCK
現在のところ、森林火災の範囲は約50平方キロメートルに及ぶ。消火活動に消防車70台以上が参加し、10カ所の貯水槽が利用されている。
今回の森林火災は、キプロス史上最大規模。この火災で、これまでに4名が亡くなった。
#BREAKING #CYPRUS— loveworld (@LoveWorld_Peopl) July 4, 2021
🔴 CYPRUS : WORST FOREST FIRE IN HISTORY OF CYPRUS
Massive #fire broke out in Southern Cyprus on Saturday.
4 deaths & massive damage.
The blaze, fanned by strong winds, affected at least 10 communities over 50 km2.#Video -Real News IL#BreakingNews #Flash pic.twitter.com/K1QS18NDXR
