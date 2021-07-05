フィリピンでの軍用機墜落事故　犠牲者の数は47人に＝ロイター

ロイター通信の情報によると、49人が負傷した。機内の乗員は全員発見された。
Philippines' plane crash kills 47, injures 49; probe ordered https://t.co/2t0VENXPla pic.twitter.com/H9zskgaRgT— Reuters World (@ReutersWorld) July 5, 2021
Deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs who lost their lives in— Gurpreet Kaur Chadha (@GurpreetKChadha) July 4, 2021
Boeing 737 cargo #planecrash in Philippines 🙏 where 85 were onboard and only 15 were rescued successfully .#PhilippinesPlaneCrash pic.twitter.com/rq8MqKlVXv
先に、国防省は、墜落現場で42人の兵士と3人の民間人の遺体を発見したと報告していた。
4日、フィリピン空軍のC-130輸送機がスルー州ホロ島で墜落。輸送機には兵士96人が乗っていた。兵士らは「対テロ作戦」に向かっていた。フィリピン空軍によると、空港に着陸する際、輸送機が滑走路をオーバーランし墜落。その後火災が発生した。
関連ニュース
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)