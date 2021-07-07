米フロリダ州の集合住宅崩壊、死者数36人に

フロリダでは新たに4人の遺体が確認され、死者数は36人に増加した。
#UPDATE 60: We have identified three additional victims that sadly and unexpectedly lost their lives in the tragic Surfside building collapse. Please keep their families and loved ones in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/sYCJ45oWPH— Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) July 6, 2021
カワ氏によると、依然として109人が行方不明となっている。
We mourn for those we lost in Surfside and pray for a miracle. The people lost had impacts on their community, our state, our country, and the world. The families of Surfside are in our hearts and prayers. Florida and America stand with Surfside. pic.twitter.com/Ot3Kvie393— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 3, 2021
米フロリダ州サーフサイドで6月24日未明、12階建ての集合住宅の一部が崩壊した。地元当局によると、全体のおよそ半数にあたる130戸が崩落したという。
バイデン大統領は同州に緊急事態宣言を発令し、連邦支援の提供を命じた。
