ドイツ西部に軍事災害体制を宣言　洪水による死者は100人超　行方不明者は1300人以上

現在、ドイツ連邦軍の兵士850名が洪水の対応に当たっているという。
同国では豪雨により、ノルトライン・ヴェストファーレン州とラインラント＝プファルツ州で少なくとも103人が亡くなった。ドイチェ・ヴェレによると、ラインラント＝プファルツ州のアールヴァイラー郡では、1300人超が行方不明になっているという。
These photos from @BezRegKoeln show the devastation caused by the torrential rain and #floods in #Germany, which reportedly killed dozens of people— World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) July 16, 2021
軍事災害体制が宣言された地域では、携帯電話の通信障害が発生している。地元当局は、行方不明者が生存している可能性があると期待しているが、現在のところ行方不明者の誰とも連絡が取れていないという。
Severe damages in the village of Schuld in the district of Ahrweiler after heavy flooding of the river Ahr, in Schuld, Germany. At least 80 people are dead and 1,300 missing, according to the latest data from officials. 📷 epa / Sascha Steinbach#Schuld #hochwasser #floods pic.twitter.com/PVNqKgrPak— european pressphoto agency (@epaphotos) July 16, 2021
11日以降、サイクロン「ベルンド」の影響から、ドイツでは豪雨が続いている。強い雨が洪水を引き起こした。洪水はドイツ西部および南西部を襲い、この地域ではライン川をはじめとする河川が氾濫、通りが濁流にのまれた。
#BREAKING Flood in Germany#洪水 #flut #Deutschland #Flood #Germany pic.twitter.com/VmaGGhpGGF— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) July 15, 2021
