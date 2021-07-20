米国西部の大規模な山火事により300便以上が遅延＝メディア

Wildfire activity continues in 13 states where 80 large fires have burned 1,174,486 acres. More than 19,600 firefighters and support personnel are assigned to incidents. To date, 35,086 wildfires have burned 2,537,744 acres in the U.S. #FireYear2021 #BootlegFire photo (InciWeb) pic.twitter.com/EMoc4iaT9D