米国西部の大規模な山火事により300便以上が遅延＝メディア

空港の報道担当者は「視界不良のため、飛行機が墜落する恐れがある」とし、フライトの遅延についてコメントした。
FlightAwareの情報によると、デンバー国際空港では現在329の国内線と国際線に遅延が生じている。なお、8便が欠航となっている。
Hundreds of flights have been delayed at Denver International Airport due to weather across the nation and haze and smoke resulting from the western wildfires https://t.co/7wgSC2WPHb— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) July 19, 2021
先に、全米省庁合同火災センター（NIFC）は、米国西部での山火事が約47万ヘクタールに広がったと報告した。情報によると、現在13の州で80の大規模な山火事が発生しており、その多くはモンタナ州、アイダホ州、カリフォルニア州、オレゴン州で起きている。
Wildfire activity continues in 13 states where 80 large fires have burned 1,174,486 acres. More than 19,600 firefighters and support personnel are assigned to incidents. To date, 35,086 wildfires have burned 2,537,744 acres in the U.S. #FireYear2021 #BootlegFire photo (InciWeb) pic.twitter.com/EMoc4iaT9D— National Interagency Fire Center (@NIFC_Fire) July 19, 2021
「USAトゥデイ」は、米国の各地で約2万人の消防士が消火活動にあたっていると報じた。オレゴン州南部で起きている大規模な山火事は、ロサンゼルスと同じ大きさ面積に広がっているという。火事により67戸の家屋が焼失し、約2000人が避難した。
