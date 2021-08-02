トルコで森林火災、死者8人、負傷者864人【動画】

南西部のリゾート地、アンタルヤ県で発生した森林火災ではこれまで7人が死亡したほか、507人が火傷を負った。
💔 | TURKEY NEEDS HELP— tayofnutella🧣 (@tayofnutella) July 31, 2021
Turkey is burning / being burned. There were 98 fires in different places. Villages turned to ashes, many of our animals were burned. Turkey needs help. We ask that you share the situation as much as you can.
#PrayForTurkey #helpturkey #samsunyanıyor pic.twitter.com/fYnNzH9iKu
また、隣接するムーラ県では1人が死亡したほか、357人が火傷を負った。
VIDEO - Turkey's unstoppable fire shows scary scene from Antalya pic.twitter.com/vI1Oo2cM2a— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 31, 2021
トルコ当局が先に発表したところによると、国内では107件の森林火災が発生しており、そのうちアンタルヤ県とムーラ県ではまだ5件の火災が猛威を振るっている。
