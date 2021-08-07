ギリシャ、1日で98件の山火事　「前例のない状況」

ハーダリアス氏は「ここ数日間、ギリシャ全土で火災の発生が相次ぎ、その激しさと広がり方は前例のない現象となっている。消防士らは昼夜問わず数日間、寝る間もなく消火活動に当たり続けている」と語った。
Footage from Greece right now. Very reminiscent of the footage that came out of Australia's 2019/20 fires.— Ketan Joshi (@KetanJ0) August 4, 2021
Burning fossil fuels creates the conditions that makes these fires more intense, and more frequent. We can stop doing this. pic.twitter.com/prVtBHLWTW
Greece reported its highest temperature on record on Monday (115°F) as it experiences its worst heat wave in over 30 years.— AJ+ (@ajplus) August 3, 2021
There have been 100+ fires in 2 days. A major fire near Athens has cut the main highway linking the north and south, forcing hundreds to evacuate. pic.twitter.com/SLZhoytdjl
ハーダリアス氏によると、6日は過去24時間のうちに98件の火災が発生し、154件の火災の消火活動に当たったが、未だ64件が消火活動中。最も深刻な火災はアッティカ半島、エヴィア島、イリア県で発生したという。
また、アテネ郊外のパルニタ山とマラトン村で火災が続いている。日中、パルニタ山では時速66キロメートルの突風が発生し、これが火災の原因となった。
そのほか、エヴィア島北部やペロポネソス半島でも深刻な火災が続いているという。
ハーダリアス氏はまた、フォキダ県、アッティカ半島、カラマタ市で3人の放火犯を逮捕したと報告した。
関連ニュース
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)