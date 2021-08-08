カリフォルニア州の森林火災で町が火に飲まれる、8人が行方不明【動画】

カリフォルニア州では大規模な森林火災「ディクシー」が依然として猛威を振るっている。その規模はカリフォルニア州としては過去3番目で、全米では今年最大規模となった。
The Dixie Fire ravaged Greenville, a small Northern California town, on Wednesday, leaving its main street in rubble and stretches of the community unrecognizable. https://t.co/fw0OrcqM8r pic.twitter.com/f6p65C3aGT— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 5, 2021
この火災により現時点で8人が行方不明となっている。また、当局によると、火の手はすでに18万700ヘクタールにまで及んでいるという。
The massive Dixie Fire, the largest wildfire burning in California, devastated the small town of Greenville, with footage showing multiple structures consumed by flames. https://t.co/RlkObFNmYH pic.twitter.com/hQXSAdI3tD— ABC News (@ABC) August 5, 2021
この火災により、184の家屋が全焼したほか、1万3800の家屋が危険にさらされている。
現時点で消火された火災の面積は全体の21%で、完全な消火は8月20日頃になるとみられている。
関連ニュース
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)