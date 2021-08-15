ハイチの巨大地震、死者304人、負傷者1800人超

マグニチュード7.2の地震がハイチ沿岸で発生した。
その後、ハイチでは少なくとも7回にわたって余震が発生しており、そのうち最も強い地震はマグニチュード5.2で、世界協定時12時49分（日本時間21時49分）に確認された。
被害は南部が最も多く、南県では160人の死亡が確認されている。また、南西部のニップ県とグランダンス県ではそれぞれ42人と100人、北西県では2人の死亡が確認されている。
ハイチのアリエル・アンリ首相はこの地震を受け、緊急事態を発令すると表明した。また、市民には献血を行うよう要請している。
米国をはじめとする近隣諸国も支援を行う姿勢を示している。
