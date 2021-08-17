ハイチの巨大地震、死者数が1419人に拡大

ハイチ沿岸を震源とするマグニチュード7.2の地震が日本時間で15日に発生した。
#Breakingnews— Nihar Ranjan (@NiharRa48923691) August 14, 2021
7.2 strong #earthquake rock the coast of #Haiti. #tsunami warning.This is the strongest #earthquake after 2018 .
Pray 4 the People of #Haiti . Stay strong prayer 🙏#haitiearthquake pic.twitter.com/wJOnle4TG7
先に死者数は1297人と報じられていたが、死者数は1413人にまで拡大したほか、負傷者数は6万9000人を超えているという。また、倒壊・半壊した家屋は3万7000棟以上と報告されている。
Viewer Discretion: First heart-stopping images of children, babies being rescued by caring Good Samaritans, stepping up to save their neighbor. 💔 #Haiti #earthquake pic.twitter.com/1pYiyZ6Bdx— Calvin Hughes (@CalvinWPLG) August 14, 2021
先に、USAID（米国国際開発庁）のサマンサ・パワー長官は、地震に見舞われたハイチに救助隊を派遣し、物資などを送ったと発表した。
