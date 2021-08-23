米テネシー州の洪水で21人死亡、行方不明者50人以上【動画】

At least 16 dead & 51 are still missing in the Tennessee Floods.

Please pray for all the families. 🙏🏼

*To serving text “flood” to (615) 375-8333

*To help with clean up: 615-338-7404.

*To donate:https://t.co/2myfSq7RZX