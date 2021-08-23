米テネシー州の洪水で21人死亡、行方不明者50人以上【動画】

先に死者は17人、行方不明者は42人と報じられていたが、被害が拡大している。救助隊は現在、行方不明者の捜索活動を続けている。
At least 16 dead & 51 are still missing in the Tennessee Floods.— ∼Marietta (@ThisIsMarietta) August 22, 2021
Please pray for all the families. 🙏🏼
*To serving text “flood” to (615) 375-8333
*To help with clean up: 615-338-7404.
*To donate:https://t.co/2myfSq7RZX#Tennessee #Flood pic.twitter.com/Up2tV8dGJx
ジョー・バイデン大統領は演説の中で遺族に哀悼の意を表し、被災者らを全面的に支援する意向を表明した。
Pres. Joe Biden remarks on the deadly floods in Tennessee that killed at least 16 people, with 51 missing: "We've reached out to the community and we stand ready to offer them support." https://t.co/1wUZRZKIny pic.twitter.com/PmYSJ6Ba7F— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 22, 2021
テネシー州では20日から大雨が降り続き、一部の地域では1日当たりの降雨量が最高記録を更新した。
