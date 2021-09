Magnitude🔺5.9🔻#earthquake struck the Kingdom of #Tonga, Oceania, (Polynesian country+archipelago with 169 islands) located in Central and South Pacific Ocean. Date: 2021-09-05 Time: 17:51:53.5 UTC Location 21.98 S; 174.75 W Depth 80 km https://t.co/zjYLypVCav pic.twitter.com/D87Xctq58U