オーストラリアでM5.8の地震

地震は、協定世界時（UTC）で21日23時15分（日本時間22日午前8時15分）に観測された。震源地はメルボルンの東128キロの地点。 震源の深さは10キロ。
A magnitude 5.8 #earthquake was just felt in Melbourne, Australia, with the epicenter being located about 75 miles (120 km) east-northeast of the city, according to the USGS. pic.twitter.com/P7KqMwgK9W— Breaking Weather by AccuWeather (@breakingweather) September 21, 2021
A magnitude six #Earthquake has rattled Melbourne and regional Victoria.— News Breakfast (@BreakfastNews) September 21, 2021
This is the moment when News Breakfast presenters @mjrowland68 and @Tonaaayy_ were rocked by it. pic.twitter.com/Z4gz0sWJve
今のところ、津波の危険や犠牲者、建物の倒壊に関する情報は入っていない。
