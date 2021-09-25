爆弾テロで国連平和維持軍兵士7名が死亡　ソマリア

ソマリ・ガーディアン紙によると、この事件は25日、モガディシュで起きた。狙われたのは、アフリカ連合軍の車列。
Today's terror attack in #Somalia's capital of #Mogadishu after car bomb explosion hit a security checkpoint near presidential palace.— Ahmed Abdullahi (@AhmedAbdullahi_) September 25, 2021
Despite all these attacks some morons are clapping and cheering Farmaajo. Top ranking officials in his govt are the chief sponsors of Alshabaab. pic.twitter.com/XxA0PNGWXT
アルカイダと関係がある過激派組織「アル・シャバブ」の戦闘員が犯行声明を出しており、ブルンジの部隊7名を殺害し、装甲車1台を破壊したと主張している。
Seven people were killed and 9 others wounded after a terrorist suicide car bomber detonated at #Mogadishu’s El-Gab junction on Saturday-Somali Police. pic.twitter.com/IlNRH377Xv— SNTV News (@sntvnews1) September 25, 2021
この過激派組織は、ソマリアの中央政府に対して武装闘争を展開し、国連の人道支援活動を妨害している。
