米国西部で列車が脱線　3人死亡、50人以上が負傷【写真・動画】

全米鉄道旅客輸送公社（アムトラック）は、列車がモンタナ州ジョプリン付近で脱線したと報告した。
⚠️🇺🇸#ALERT: Amtrak train derailment with multiple injuries reported in Montana#Joplin l #MT— Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert) September 26, 2021
147 passengers and 13 crew members were onboard when the train derailed, causing a car to completely tip. Injuries have been reported.
The extent of the injuries are currently unknown. pic.twitter.com/MOIkQyVvZw
事故当時、列車には約147人の乗客と13人の乗務員がいた。同社は、負傷者がいることと乗客を避難させたことを発表した。
Multiple injuries and at least three fatalities were reported after a train derailed near Joplin, Montana, on Saturday evening. Five train cars were derailed with approximately 147 passengers and 13 crew members onboard. pic.twitter.com/UTft3F9m3K— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 26, 2021
CBSテレビは「リバティ郡保安官によると、少なくとも3人の死亡が確認されている」と伝えている。
また、同州ヒル郡緊急サービスの担当者によると、50人を「はるかに」上回る人数が負傷したという。
関連ニュース
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)