忍者姿の男　刀を振り回し軍人を攻撃　米国

保安官事務所は、「容疑者は被害者を刀で襲い、格納庫の窓に向かって石を投げた。その石で別の被害者が頭を負傷した」と発表している。
(2/4) The Ridgecrest Police Department also responded to the scene and located the suspect on Inyokern Road. The suspect, identified as Gino Rivera (35), refused to follow commands and brandished the sword at deputies. Non-lethal rounds were deployed but were ineffective. pic.twitter.com/xLCyPNkZrN— Kern County Sheriff's Office (@KernCoSheriff) October 1, 2021
逮捕された男の名は、ジーノ・リヴェラ（35）。逮捕時には警察官に向かって刀を振り回していたが、警察によって武装解除された。男は、殺人未遂、武器による暴行、逮捕時に抵抗または阻止する目的で武器を使用したという容疑で、警察署に拘留されている。
