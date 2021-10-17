インド南部で豪雨　18人が死亡

先に、豪雨により10人が死亡し、18人が行方不明になっていると報じられていた。
One of the most terrifying flood videos from Kerala today. This is Mundakkayam town which has apparently never been inundated before. pic.twitter.com/uVjAUTfOnf— Nandagopal Rajan (@nandu79) October 16, 2021
同紙は「現時点で、豪雨がもたらした事故により18人が死亡した」と伝えている。また、地方自治体によると、多くの人々が土砂崩れにより死亡したという。
Local residents towing a KSRTC bus which got stuck in flood at Poonjar on Saturday. No loss of life.Heavy rain lashes #Kerala triggering floods and inundating several areas.#REDALERT in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki & Thrissur. 4 shutters of Malampuzha dam opened. pic.twitter.com/D1dbOtEqcV— Raam Das (@PRamdas_TNIE) October 16, 2021
現在、インド軍も加わり、州内では捜索および救助活動が行われている。地方自治体によると、州の中央部では天候がわずかに回復したが、土砂崩れや洪水の危険がまだあるとしている。
