「2万7722人の女性を混乱」－前澤氏が月旅行への女性希望者募集を中止

前澤氏によれば、女性の希望者だけでなく、プロジェクトに責任を負う「Abema TV」のスタッフらも含め、企画を中止したことで多くの人たちを混乱させていることを理解しているという。同氏はこの企画の関係者全員に謝罪を行なった。
Due to personal reasons, I have informed AbemaTV yesterday with my decision to no longer participate in the matchmaking documentary, hence requested for the cancellation of the show.— Yusaku Maezawa (MZ) 前澤友作 (@yousuck2020) January 30, 2020
「Abema TV」もまた、 前澤氏が参加する予定であった企画「Full Moon of Lovers」を中止せざるを得ないことについて、自社ホームページで公表した。
今年1月、前澤氏は月への旅行に関心がある20歳以上の未婚女性を募り、彼女らがこの旅行へ参加できる可能性があると語っていた。女性の希望者らは「常に積極的」で、世界中の平和を望んでいることが条件とされた。
I understand that I have disappointed many people - the applicants and all the staff from AbemaTV who were involved in the production - and I apologize to everyone for my unfavorable actions.— Yusaku Maezawa (MZ) 前澤友作 (@yousuck2020) January 30, 2020
I am truly sorry from the bottom of my heart.https://t.co/UvnhXov8xB
希望者を募るプロセスについても企画として撮影が行なわれ、日本のストリーミングサービス「Abema TV」が中継を行なうことになっていた。申請は1月17日まで受付されていた。
