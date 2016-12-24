米スペリオル湖に巨大な壁のような水蒸気が立ち昇る【動画】

水蒸気の壁は、湖の水が温かく、一方で大気の温度がマイナス18℃まで下がったことから生じたものだ。水蒸気は、湖面から数十メートルの高さまで立ち昇ったため、湖岸の建物や通り過ぎる船などは、ひどく小さく見える。
To use this video in a commercial player or in broadcasts, please email licensing@storyful.com. —16 in Duluth
