あなたも運動したくなる！Instagramの１０人のフィットネスブロガーたち　【写真】

#BodyByIza getting in the Mood for… 90 days to the Olympics!! Can't wait!! #BodyByIza entrando no clima…. Faltam só 90 dias para os Jogos Olímpicos Rio 2016 Uhuu!! Obrigada ao Comitê Olímpico do Brasil (COB)… Convite aceito👊💥!! Muito feliz em fazer parte da equipe de padrinhos e madrinhas do @timebrasil!! Vamos apoiar nossos atletas!! #paris #workout #focus #motivation #dedication #justdoit #EuSouTimeBrasil
Victoria's Secretの「エンジェル」たちの理想的な体型は持って生まれたものではない。これはたゆまぬトレーニングの結果だ。信じられない？ではモデルのイザベル・グラールさんのインスタグラム・プロファイルにアクセスしてみてください。
P R O G R A M S 💪🏻 How much thought do you put into your programming? Do you have fitness, strength and body goals that you want to achieve but not sure how? If you don't follow a program or you don't know how a great training program can benefit you and help you reach your goals, then check out our SALE ON NOW on our website (link in bio) and see how we can help you with our customised training programs. Purchase the Workout and Eatwell Package and enter code: bbbsale on checkout to save $80, now $100 for 1 month of online training with us 💪🏻 Exercise selection and correct programming is essential to achieving a beautifully proportioned body and our system and guidance may just be what you need. Let us help you #buildyourbasebody, we would love to be your online trainers🙌🏻 Wearing @stylerunner #basebodybabeslove #weights #liftweights #basebodybabes #happy #healthy #fit #strong #strengthsystem #followthesystem #bbbcustomisedtrainingprograms
オーストラリアのプロスポーツトレーナーのフェリシアさんとダイアナさん姉妹のグローバルな目標は、女性たちが自分の体を受け入れ、自分を信じることを手助けすること。ダンベルの写真だけでなく、健康的な朝食のレシピも紹介されている。
50% off my F.I.T. Programs👆🏼in bio! ~ "You can't change your shape through training" — Someone said this to me today! Well I'm proof that you CAN! You can't change your bone structure but you most definitely can change your shape through training! It's hard to find good pics to compare my progress to but I managed to find this one…. • The pic on the left is me in 2012, I'd already been training for a couple of years here and had already gained 5kg of muscle. (I was unhealthy and underweight before, not eating enough & was obsessed with being tiny).. • The pic on the right is me a couple of weeks ago. I've been lifting weights for several years now and have gained another 8kg (totaling a 13kg all up since I started). I'm stronger, healthier, happier and have more shape than ever. — Don't be afraid of gaining "weight" people! How much you weigh is by no means an indication of "health". I train for ME and I train to feel and be my best all year round. I don't do this for anyone else. How I FEEL is always my priority! Many people have told me I couldn't do things in life, one of them was "you can't grow a butt because your skinny genetics won't allow it". — Well I proved them wrong, and I also proved many others wrong who said I couldn't do other things! Moral of the story? Don't listen to other people who tell you you can't do something, if you work your butt off.. (or your butt ON in my case haha) you can achieve anything. Consistency is key and working hard and SMART towards whatever it is you want. People will judge, they'll criticize and try to bring you down along the way, but keep going and keep your eye on the prize. Nothing can stop you if YOU don't stop! YOU CAN DO IT! 👊🏼😘. @emilyskyefitness.
代表的なフィットネスブロガーと言えば、エミリー・スカイさん。スカイさんは、独自のフィットネスプログラムFITを作成した。FITは、スカイさんを瞬く間にネット上のスターにした。
👉🏼Hip Flexor+Quad Stretches👈🏼. KNEELING HIP FLEXOR • Pull your belly button in, lift your chest & squeeze your butt to push your hips forward. • lift your arms over head and look up to increase the stretch.. LIZARD LUNGE • Place both hands on the INSIDE of your front foot. • Pull your chest UP as you INHALE & drop your hips DOWN as you EXHALE.. TWISTED LIZARD • Turn towards your front knee & then reach the same arm back (in this video I turn towards my left, then reach back with my left hand). • As you INHALE twist further around and lift your chest, as you EXHALE drop your hips to the ground.. TWISTED LIZARD + QUAD *only if you have healthy knees!!* • Bend your back knee & aim to reach your fingers OVER your toes to get your hand flat on top of your foot. • Guide your hips DOWN & aim to move your foot to bottom (don't lift your hips!). This stretching sequence is great to do BEFORE the Hamstring + Splits sequence I posted earlier 😊. 👉🏼👉🏼 Hold each of your stretches and progressions for AT LEAST 10 deep breaths in and out 😌 Happy Stretching!! 😘 ab❤️x… Find all of my favourite Stretches AND x5 bonus follow along yoga classes in my Stretching Guide! 👏🏼 See link in my bio 😊… Music: 🎶 Whole Hearted (Mansionair Remix) — Griffin & Bipolar Sunshine
オーストラリア人のアマンダ・ビックスさんは、棒高跳のオリンピック代表選手だったが、ヨガ、ストレッチ、フィットネス心理学のインストラクターとなり、インスピレーションを与えるフィットネスブロガーとしても活躍している。
Exercise of the day! #OpenLegRocker from our Pilates workout! ❤️All of our #WorkoutDVDs are 50% off Now to the end of #CyberMonday so stock up because we will be using these workouts for our #NewYear 2017 challenge! Just click the link in my profile 👉 @msjeanettejenkins to view all of our workouts! #Pilates #Yoga #BlastTheBellyFat #CardioKickboxing #KickboxingBootcamp #BikiniBootcamp #BikiniBootcamp2 #CardioSculpt #AbBlast #ButtAndThighBlast #21DayCircuits #SexyArmsAbsLeg #CardioDance #StretchItOut and more! 👊They also make great #StockingStuffers and Merry #Fitness gifts! ❤️Give the gift of fitness! ❤️ #HealthIsWealth #HomeWorkouts #CrossTraining #BlackFriday #CyberMonday
ジャネットさんはハリウッドのトレーナーで、経験豊富な栄養士。ジャネットさんは２５年にわたって有名人がコンディションを整える手助けをし、希望者全員に自身のスポーツ食事療法クラブ「The Hollywood Trainer Club」への加入を勧めている。
ジャスミン・チョンさんは、シンガポールのadidas アンバサダーでヨガのインストラクター。
カリフォルニアのブロガーでモデルのアラナさんは、午前７時のトレーニングによって維持している美しい姿をインスタグラムで披露している。
日焼けしたサーファーで天体物理学者でもあるヨガのインストラクターに出会ったことはありますか？相容れないと思われるものが、ロシアのフィットネスブロガーのマーシャ・ミュラーさんの中では調和しています。
Bom dia 🌳🌿🍃🌥Agir, eis a inteligência verdadeira. Serei o que quiser. Mas tenho que querer o que for. O êxito está em ter êxito, e não em ter condições de êxito. Condições de palácio tem qualquer terra larga, mas onde estará o palácio se não o fizerem ali? Fernando Pessoa #QuantoMaisNaturalMelhor #NovaEraGuper #Workout
ブラジルのフィットネスモデル、カミラさんは、コンバットスポーツや綱渡りを実践しており、フォロワーたちに有酸素運動の過程での効果的な腹筋のやり方を伝授している。
Чувствуете финиш близится?;) Завтра всех участников #happy_yoga_flow ждёт не только итоговое задание, но и небольшое Флоу на основные темы, что мы разбирали в рамках флешмоба!) Горжусь всеми, кто в строю и не сдаётся, всем остальным напоминаю — есть время догнать. А пока 6 день #happy_yoga_flow — переход с Танцующей Собакой(Каматкарасаной). Подробно как делать выход в неё ищем по ссылке в профите на YouTube. Основные акценты в Каматкарасане, как и во всех прогибах — больше работайте над вытяжением корпуса, над расширением пространства между позвонками, а только затем над прогибом. Именно это позволит избежать вам компрессии и болезненных ощущений. В качестве усложнения — предлагаю из Танцующей собаки выход в Чакрасану и обратно. Для выхода в мост вам потребуется достаточно раскрытый грудной отдел, чтобы поставить на пол вторую руку(если есть ополчения — попросите подстраховать домашних в первом выходе), после перевернуть ладонь первой руки пальцами в сторону ступней. В Чакрасане вы можете работать над прогибом, над расширением пространства или же выпрямлением ног(я выбрала расширение, поэтому визуально не сильно-то меняла положение). С переходом из Чакрасаны в боковую планку может возникнуть резонный вопрос у вашего мозга — Что с руками?! Руку, которая была первой(опорной) в танцующей собаке мы выворачиваем теперь пальчиками вовнутрь(в сторону второй руки) и выводим пальчики от себя в сторону начала коврика, одновременно меняя упор ступни на боковую поверхность и отрывая вторую руку и ногу — бамс и Боковая планка готова!🙌🏻 Главное не спешите, выполняйте то усложнение и вариацию, которое подходит вам(в том числе по состоянию здоровья спины). В минимальном варианте Каматкарасана не столь сильно визуально может отличаться от боковой планки, но разница в акцентах работы в них будет всегда. Не забываем отмечать: #happy_yoga_flow @territory_of_yoga @yoga_id_lab
ロシアのブロガー、ジェーニャさんは、認定資格を取得したヨガのインストラクターで、ヨガのレッスンを哲学的に捉えている。
