乗員すべて女性のインドの旅客機　初の世界一周飛行終える　【写真】

Air India is first airline to fly around the world with all-women crew. Pilots, flight attendants, ground crew all women @flySFO @airindiain pic.twitter.com/LvWRlDML35— Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) 5 марта 2017 г.
同機は、ニューデリーから太平洋上を飛び、2月27日、先週月曜日に米国のサンフランシスコに到着した。
今回特筆すべきことは、飛行を準備した地上職員や管制官もまた、すべて女性であった点だ。
エア・インディアは、今回の飛行達成をギネスブックにのせてもらうため、すでに認定要請している。
今回の飛行は、3月8日の国際婦人デーに時期を合わせて行われた。
.@airindiain flies around the world with all-women crew, hopes to land in record books https://t.co/cXRJDEWPW0 pic.twitter.com/UBLmlLO2PM— ScoopWhoop News (@scoopwhoopnews) 6 марта 2017 г.
