聖なる山での雑誌Playboyモデルの「ヌード」撮影　先住民の怒りを呼ぶ【写真】

マオリ族の代表、デニス・ヌガウハル氏は「今回の行為は、バチカンの寺院の一つで裸になったに全く等しい」と指摘している。
マオリ族は、タラナキ山を自分達の先祖を葬る場所だとみなしている。まして高台は、ニュージーランドの先住民族にとって遠い親戚も同じと受け止められているため、怒りはなおさら強い。
マオリの伝統によれば、タラナキに登ることが許されるのは、葬儀の儀式を執り行う時など、例外的な場合だけだ。その他の場合、火山は、不可侵の聖なる存在である。
一方モデルのクックさんは「フォトセッションを催す前に火山について数々の資料を特別に読んだが、そこが神聖な場所だとはどこにも書いていなかった」と困惑している。
