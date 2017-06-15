トルコ人モデル、理想的な体型の写真の秘密を明かす　インスタグラム【写真】

スプートニク日本
イムレさんは、写真では理想的に見える自身の体型が実際にはそうでないことを、堂々と公開した。理想的な自撮りは、血の滲むような作業を必要とすると明らかになった。
🚫PHOTOSHOP🚫 Transforming your body using training & diet takes years yet some photo shop only takes seconds. We live in a world with beauty "standards". I don't have a tiny waist and huge hips and it always made me feel kinda insecure. Lots of us feel the pressure to look like the people we see in magazines.. And yes some of the pictures we see as "goals" were made with photoshop. But does that mean everything is photoshop? NO! I'm getting real tired of this hype to say that all that's different from our own body must be photoshop. Guess what? There are people with a body like this right picture. There are people with naturally huge butts & tiny waists. I'm just not one of them. Does not matter though cause I've still gotten tons of "photoshop" comments under certain pictures.. Scroll back on my account and you'll find pics of me showing how much lighting or posture can change your appearance. Lots of people found this difficult to believe so then it must be photoshopped🙄 Yes, there's a filter but the shape of my body has not been altered. Just because something seems unreal to you doesn't always mean it's fake.. What you say on the internet has an impact on others. Imagine a girl with a naturally tiny waist and huge butt always getting comments that she uses photoshop even though she doesn't. That must suck right? Imagine an insecure girl using photoshop to look "prettier". Commenting that she is "still ugly as fuck" might indeed make her stop using photoshop. She'll get plastic surgery now.. People will always be doing things we don't agree with or simply don't understand. But does that really affect your life? Let's try to be kind to eachother. Hate won't make this world a better place 🙅🏻. I know you probably thought that this post would be a rant on how there are "idiots" using photoshop but it isn't. Guess what? In real life you will also come across people who seem "perfect". And fuck, that's not photoshop. Work on your selfconfidence and know that you are gorgeous too! Someone elses beauty is not the absence of your own. As long as you are happy being you it shouldn't really matter what others are doing! YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL!❤
"GOALS" VS "FATROLLS" 👀 To anyone who calls me "goals" or "perfection" when they see that left picture or other pictures of me on insta: just know that if this left picture is your "goal" the right one should be too!!! Both me, both beautiful and only taken minutes apart. So this is actually GOALS VS GOALS!! ✨. 🎥New video is up on my Youtube called "can you get rid of all skinfold & fatrolls?" Make sure you watch it if you've been feeling a bit down because whenever you sit rolls show up. Direct link is in my bio!😘. If instagram was a river and you went fishing the main thing you'd catch would be "flattering pictures" & "flexed bodies"🐟🐟 Realise that you only see part of someone when you scroll through their account! 👀. When I look at these pictures I see a beautiful girl in both of them!✨ It took me years though to learn to accept my body the way it is and I'm still learning to love it more every single day!❤. So why do we mainly post pictures like the left one? I think everyone has their own reason. It could be insecurity but it could also be to show off hard work!👊🏼. In the end we all need to learn that we are beautiful no matter what! A year ago I would have instantly deleted that picture on the right💔 And now? Do you see that giant smile? It's me smiling at myself in the mirror. I could see every roll, fold or whatever and thought; "you know what girl? You are beautiful!" ❤️. Don't let some rolls hold you back in life!🙅🏻 Only avoid going to parties cause you're at home eating cinnamon rolls, not because of some silly fatrolls!.. Showing you a very realistic shapecheck in my Youtube video without hiding any rolls or folds. Damn even pulling them rolls so hard that they bounce back when I let go of them. Should have slow motioned that part! Would have been hilarious!😂😂. Know that you don't need to lose weight or reach that "goal body" to be beautiful🙅🏻 YOU ARE ALREADY BEAUTIFUL! Open your eyes and see how amazing you are! I wanna see you shine! I want you to see your own beauty! Walk to that mirror and tell yourself; I AM BEAUTIFUL!❤️❤️. (Maybe also tell your mum that she's beautiful since it's mothersday!)🙈
例えば、イムレさんはプールサイドに座る細い脚と引き締まったウエストの画像を公開した。しかし、脚が床などに着いたときは平らになって太く見えるため、次のような策を講じたとコメントした。
⁉️CAN YOU GET RID OF ALL SKINFOLDS &FATROLLS?⁉️ I know some people might think that this is a silly question but I noticed that lots of women and girls do seem to struggle with this and that's more than logical!!!💭. On tv and in magazines we only see airbrushed bodies, "flattering" poses and even bodies which had so much surgery that you might wonder if it's still human. This changes our ideas about reality and the "perfect body". Suddenly young girls seem to think they need a butt so big that you can't even turn around anymore without smacking someone down with it😅 That shit is more dangerous than idiots walking around with giant backpacks or pipes 🎒 😵 #youcouldkillsomeone. Girls want to look like a marble statue without any rolls or folds. You know why that statue doesn't have folds? Cause it's a statue and it can't move! Be greatfull cause that skin of yours gives you the opportunity to walk around, to eat and just to live in general!✨. If you're feeling down whenever you see any rolls, folds or whatever: go check out my latest YouTube video! It's called "can you get rid of all skinfolds & fatrolls" and as far as I've heard it makes you see fatrolls in a totally different way! #theyareyourfriends (Kinda want to quote all amazing resposes I got) Anyway, the direct link to this video is in my bio so check it out!! It tells you if it's possible to be all skinfold & fatroll free🤗 Oh and a realistic view of my body in different poses🙈 #hellofolds #hellorolls. Some skin folds or rolls shouldn't make you freak out🙅🏻 You should be happy that you've got them!! So no need to look as terrified as I do in this left picture😅 Doing this will only give you more skinfolds only these are called wrinkles😂👵🏻 #uhoh. Start loving your body for all it does is taking care of you! Literally, it's only job is to be there for you!👯 Stop seeing your body as your enemy, stop hating it! Start seeing your body as your best friend! Start loving it! You are beautiful no matter what!❤. RAISE YOUR HAND IF YOU'RE READY TO START LOVING YOUR BODY!🙋🏻💕 day by day, step by step, fold by fold & roll by roll!🤗💕 💕. Ps. If you're having a bad day just zoom in on my overdamatic face😫😂😭
「頭がおかしいほど背中を弓なりにして、脚を上げるはめになったわ(真剣な腹筋運動付き)。そのうえ、落ちそうなくらい縁に座らなければいけなかった。私のカメラも私も、インスタ完璧主義の悲しみにおぼれていたでしょう(とはいえ、私は水中でも助かったでしょうが、泳げますから)」
‼️DIFFERENT KIND OF "KEEP IT REAL"‼️ I know some people are all done with the "keep it real" pictures so I thought I'd try a new one😅 I find this one kinda hilarious🙈chilling by the pool instagram vs real life👙. Anyone familiar with the concept of having all "normal" legs when you're standing but as soon as you sit down they transform into huge piles of meat?🍖😂 Why is it that those 2 sticks we use to walk expand to the size of Texas whenever they touch a chair?😅. This is the most NORMAL thing ever yet us girls seem to be so self conscious about it😔 Hello! Your legs are being pushed against a surface, they are supposed to expand! This doesn't mean you're fat🙅🏻 Even muscle will just look like a huge shapeless pile of meat when there's no flexing involved🍖 If you don't want your legs to expand maybe invest in stone legs!⛰⛏ I'd choose marble ones💁🏻😂. We've just lost touch with reality because on the internet all we see are those freaking hot dog legs🌭 I am guilty of posting those too! Yet even I wondered on my last vacay why my legs were so "big" when I sat down. 😅. Thought I'd take a good comparison pic and I'm pretty sure I've got a hernia now😅 Creating that thighgap & skinny legs feel was real hard😵 I had to arch my back like crazy, hold my legs up (serious ab work was involved) and had to sit on the edge of the pool which caused me to almost fall. Both my camera & I would have drowned in the sadness of insta perfection (I would survive the water though, I can swim!🙆🏻) To people who do sit like this in real life; I admire your core strenght & willpower!. Yep, that's the truth behind poolside hotdog pics. Truth be told I'd much rather sit like that right pic whilst enjoying an actual hotdog🌭 What is your fave poolside snack? Kinda wanted to hold a piece of watermelon whilst taking this but it turns out that's only for advanced instagram posing😅 I couldn't hold myself up, flex them abs, hold a watermelon & take pics at the same time😂 Guess I better start practicing for my next vacay!💁🏻. Ps. I don't think there's anything wrong with the way my legs look in the pic on the right. Just showing you the difference! 🌭 vs 🍖 = both yummy🙆🏻
フォロワーは、イムレさんの冗談交じりの真相解明を支持している。イムレさんの投稿には1回あたり数万の「いいね！」がつく。
💡THE DIFFERENCE LIGHTING CAN MAKE!💡Do you ever feel pretty happy with your body one moment, but then you see yourself in different lighting and suddenly those happy feelings fade away and insecurity hits you?😔 NOT NECESSARY AT ALL!🙅🏻. Let me tell you one thing; it's 100% normal that your body looks different when the lighting changes. It happens to all of us since we simply can't bring that "perfect" lighting around with us. The reason why it seems like all "insta models" do look "amazing" all the time is just cause they only post pictures with lighting that they like🤷🏻♀️. I like my body equally in these pictures, simply cause both are my body and both are beautiful💕 Ok except for the fact that my eyes make me look like a demon on the left😅 It's probably cause I'd died from flexing too hard😂. I used to get upset if my abs didn't show in pics but now I know it's just simple physics. In the left picture there's an artificial light shining so bright that most shades dissapear💡 on the right there's only natural light leaving room for shades which give that definition💁🏻. Whether or not your definition will show is all about the brightness and angle of the light source!!!💡☀️. Know that your body is beautiful in all lights, all shapes, all colors and just all everything! Own your body for it's the only one you'll ever have!❤. Oh and for the caption obviouses; yes these are different pictures but they were taken at the same time of the day. I'm flexing in both and my pose is the same. As far as it's possible to stand exactly the same way though😅 Sadly I don't have an assistant so I really did have to move myself to turn on that light💡 🤷🏻♀️. Anyway, to all my lovely girls who think they need to be perfect all the time; YOU ALREADY ARE! Abs or no abs, big butt or small butt, tiny or tall, you are beautiful!❤ You don't need that perfect lighting🙅🏻 GO SHINE YOUR OWN LIGHT!✨💕 WHO'S READY TO SHINE??🙋🏻🙋🏼🙋🏽 TAG YOUR SHINE BUDDY!👯
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)