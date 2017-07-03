フィットネスブロガー、インスタの理想的な自撮りに隠れたものを暴露【写真】

スプートニク日本
マッカールさんの一連の比較写真によると、多くのネット美人はただお腹を引っ込めているだけだという。理想的な写真のためにどんな方法が使われているかを、マッカールさんは自身の写真で示している。
You'd bloody hope they were, being this small and all 😉😘 To the numerous men that have messaged me telling me I need a boob job 🖕💋 (crop courtesy of @squareorganics 🙌😜)… I'm actually not anti boob jobs at all tbh, I think that it is up to each person what they do 💁😌.. HOWEVER ✋️, I am against there being a type that people 'should' look like. About sending messages to people to change what they were born with cause it's not 'good enough'. My whole life I never felt 'good enough' 😞🙍 I never measured up. One of the reasons I don't really smile much, is because my front four teeth are fake and to this day I'm still self conscious. One died and went black when I was younger and I had all these gaps that I was so ashamed of. So I got them filled in. I wish I was older and wiser back then, cause now I would of loved my gaps… But I was insecure and wanting to please everyone else… Anyway, only at 31 am I learning the concept of inner peace, not based on 'exteriors'. I'm slowly learning that everything in this world I need to be happy, I already have, I just have to find it 😏✨😘
We live in a world that profits off our insecurities. A world that promises we will be happy when….. When we own this, or look like that. So when I put all my effort into owning the latest things and looking a certain way I was so confused as to why I still wasn't happy?? Was I missing something?? Did I not buy the right brand? Did I need to lose just a couple more kilos? What we don't get taught, is that we actually don't need all that external stuff. That real happiness doesn't come in the form of looking a certain way or owning the latest gadget. Real happiness comes from gratitude, acceptance and faith. So even though I find these posts EXTREMELY hard to share, I truly believe at my core, that which makes us different, makes us happy and thus, beautiful 🌾🌟 Going against the grain is HARD. Putting myself out there is HARD. Reading awful comments is HARD. But mannnnn, reading one simple 'thank you' from someone who is struggling makes it ALL worth while! I'm sitting here smiling cause transcending this body shame feels SOOOO FUCKING GOOD. Cellulite, curves and all ❤️💃😍 #wecanbereal #perfectlyimperfect #ilovemybodybecause (@gofitjo 💋💋) xx
I read a comment this morning that said 'haha you were fat' about a photo I took last week and I actually just giggled 😧🤔. Huh? What is a comment like that even meant to achieve? Why is it that we as a society belittle someone who isn't 'up to a certain standard'. When did we stop focusing on health and start focusing on weight and appearance for what's important? Believe me- I feel the pressure. I've felt it since I was a little girl when I refused to eat and cried when I'd become so strict that having to sit down for a meal scared the shit out of me. I felt the pressure when I looked up to models and actresses as the 'norm' and thought in order to be attractive and 'successful at life' I need to be tiny. But at what cost? The expense of my mental health? So right now- I may have a bit of extra weight around the tummy, but I'm the HAPPIEST and HEALTHIEST I've ever been- physically and mentally. My time isn't taken up by ruminating on 'what I look like or what I SHOULD be'.. It's more concerned with making the right choice for me as a whole- mentally, physically and emotionally- which I down right know, has nothing to do with looking a certain way #changeiscoming #wecanbereal
Beauty comes from within 💙💙 It comes from kindness and compassion. From love and honesty. From sharing and being vulnerable. There is no 'perfect' way to be. Only a perceived 'perfection' that we had no control over to begin with. Someone somewhere decided something and we are just born to accept it. WELL FUCK THAT… We are ALL BEAUTIFUL 😏🙌.. Whoever we are! Underneath our 'outsides' lives our spiritual selves. Our inner child. The innocent, fragile and courageous version of ourselves that gets lost with all the 'masks' and layers we put on top to 'present' ourselves a certain way. A way we perceive others want to see us. Well what if we stopped worrying about what they thought and started worrying about what we think? After picking apart the left photo for far too long and debating whether to share, I thought it's these photos that are the MOST IMPORTANT.. The ones where I 'shame' my body… Cause life is SO MUCH MORE than that.. And no- that's not bloating (for once 😬😂)… that's just belly fat ☺️😏😜 from being human ☺️😚 xx
先の報道によると、トルコのモデルでフィットネスブロガーであるイムレ・チェチェンさんはインスタグラムで、完璧に引き締まった体型の写真をどのように撮ったかを示す比較画像を投稿。
