両足をなくしたモデルが義足をつけてファッションショーに【写真】

ステイシーさんは、「モデル業をしたいとは一度も思わなかったですが、2年後にはいくつかのショーに出ました。そして今、私は英国唯一の、2回の切断手術を経験したモデルです」としたうえで、「これは、違うものでいていいし、それは何も意味しないと人々に示すチャンスなのです」と述べた。
2009年、フランスでの休暇中に細菌感染症が進行して、ステイシーさんの細胞の壊死を招いた。命を救うために左足の切断手術を行ったが、感染の進行を止めることは叶わなかった。ステイシーさんは数年間で20以上の手術を経験し、完全に左脚を失った後、右脚の膝下を失った。
ステイシーさんは義足をつけてファッションショーに参加。義足によって、8センチ身長が伸びたという。
Absolutely adore this image by @damian_mcgillicuddy and the team at @mcgillicuddyandassociates. I think we pulled of something special here! #model #models #femalemodel #amputeemodel #bionicmodel #doubleamputee #diversity #equality #scottishstyle #scotstreetstyle #style #fashion #art #concept #studio #prosthetics #scoutme #scoutmescotland #fordmodelscout #weloveyourgenes #newfaze #featuremeofh #effyourbeautystandards #WLYG
Embrace who you are!! Stepped out of my zone and shot with all of my legs on display! It was massively liberating!! Another awesome shot from @yemi_king_photo @boudoir_yemi_king_photo & 💄 Leah Johnstone. #modeloftheyear #amputee #amputeemodel #bionicmodel #doubleamputee #diversity #equality #scottishstyle #scotstreetstyle #leglessmodel #photography #photoshoot #bionics #boudoir #bareall #embraceit #disabledmodels #disability #tattooedgirls #girlswithink #girlswithtattoos #tattooed #inkedmodel #lingerie #style #fashion #art #scoutme #bediverse #power
Pins out front and centre!! We were all created beautiful! #fashion #style #model #models #femalemodel #amputeemodel #bionicmodel #doubleamputee #diversity #equality #scottishstyle #scotstreetstyle #girlswithink #women #beauty #FLUX #fluxpanties #undercrackers #empowerment #shoot #thegirls #tattooedgirls #girlswithink #girlswithtattoos #tattooed #inkedmodel
先の報道によると、肌の色で嘲り笑われていた南スーダン出身の女性がインスタグラムで大人気となり、モデルのキャリアを始めた。
