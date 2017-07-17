登録
2017年07月17日
    両足をなくしたモデルが義足をつけてファッションショーに【写真】

    © Sputnik/ Kirill Kallinikov
    社会
    スコットランドに住むステイシー・パリ(Stacy Paris)さんが、ベルファストで開催のオルタナティブ・ファッション・ウィークに参加して、両脚を切断した英国初のモデルになった。英紙デイリー・メールが報じた。

    スプートニク日本

    ステイシーさんは、「モデル業をしたいとは一度も思わなかったですが、2年後にはいくつかのショーに出ました。そして今、私は英国唯一の、2回の切断手術を経験したモデルです」としたうえで、「これは、違うものでいていいし、それは何も意味しないと人々に示すチャンスなのです」と述べた。

    2009年、フランスでの休暇中に細菌感染症が進行して、ステイシーさんの細胞の壊死を招いた。命を救うために左足の切断手術を行ったが、感染の進行を止めることは叶わなかった。ステイシーさんは数年間で20以上の手術を経験し、完全に左脚を失った後、右脚の膝下を失った。

    ステイシーさんは義足をつけてファッションショーに参加。義足によって、8センチ身長が伸びたという。

     

     

