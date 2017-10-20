「Playboy」誌　プレイメイトに初のトランスジェンダー女性を起用【写真】

スプートニク日本
"Being a woman is just being a woman." Meet November 2017 Playmate Ines Rau, the first transgender Playmate. https://t.co/w28vfilSP9 pic.twitter.com/iVAqOgB0TK— Playboy (@Playboy) 18 октября 2017 г.
「Playboy」誌１１月-１２月号の表紙写真には９月に死去した雑誌創刊者のヒュー・ヘフナー氏が決まった。男性写真が表紙を飾るのは初めて。
トランスジェンダーのモデルが初めて「Playboy」誌に掲載されたのは１９９１年ノキャロライン・コッシーさんで、今月のカバーガールにもなった。
In honor of Hugh M. Hefner, our November/December issue celebrates the life of an American icon. pic.twitter.com/FNa4aYOpfA— Playboy (@Playboy) 19 октября 2017 г.
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)