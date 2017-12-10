オスロでノーベル平和賞授賞式【写真】

スプートニク日本
授賞式にはＩＣＡＮのベアトリス・フィン事務局長と、ＩＣＡＮの積極的な活動家である１９４５年に広島で被爆し現在はカナダに在住するサーロー節子さんが出席した。
Important an historic Nobel Peace Prize presented to ICAN in Oslo this afternoon. Wake up call. pic.twitter.com/Ve4Wofh0MN— Jonas Gahr Støre (@jonasgahrstore) 10 декабря 2017 г.
ノルウェー・ノーベル委員会は１０月、２０１７年のノーベル平和賞を核兵器禁止条約の制定で革新的な努力をしたＩＣＡＮに与えると発表した。
Profound and powerful testimony from Nagasaki survivor Setsuko Thurlow. She was 13. She survived and has never stopped working to prevent that horror ever happening again #ICAN #Nobel pic.twitter.com/RWypvrYlll— Flick Ruby (@FlickRubicon) 10 декабря 2017 г.
ICANは２００７年に設立され、１００カ国以上の４６８団体が参加している。
2017 Nobel Peace Prize Ceremony. #Nuclearban #ICAN #nowar pic.twitter.com/bcdJu61ic8— うちまめ (@ommzk) 10 декабря 2017 г.
