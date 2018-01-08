スペインで豪雪　除雪作業に軍が出動【動画】

スプートニク日本
首都マドリードと同国北部をつなぐ車道は１夜にして雪がつもり、およそ４０００台の車両が立ち往生。運転手らは一晩を車内で過ごした。
当局は車両の使用を推奨していないが、スペインではクリスマス休暇が終わりを迎えているため、多くの人が帰宅のため車の運転を余儀なくされている。
Drivers stuck in the snow have been posting videos on Twitter, and say they have been there all night in the cold with no help.— The Spain Report (@thespainreport) 7 января 2018 г.
Via @gonzalolopezcam pic.twitter.com/luDZWVsiGi
Drivers reported heavy snow as dawn broke on the motorway north-west of Madrid.— The Spain Report (@thespainreport) 7 января 2018 г.
Via @Eugenia_Marcos pic.twitter.com/zJRq0Y4wNu
関連記事
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)