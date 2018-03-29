豪で良い感情の自販機出現【写真・動画】

スプートニク日本
それらの名称がついた袋には、人の感情の状態に影響を与えることができる有益で感じの良い品物が隠されている。助言の書かれたカード、鉛筆、色模様、折り紙、メモ帳、地図、チョコレート、他にもたくさんある。
One of the things I love about @cityofsydney is their delivery of #artandaboutsyd! I spotted this being installed yesterday and of course couldn’t resist having a go of #intangiblegoods on my way to work this morning. Yesterday I had a great catch up with @memphismaehem about my plans for @missburlesquensw next month, and I left feeling more sure that my ideas and efforts are on the right track. But I suffer regularly from imposter syndrome and self doubt, so I picked up a bit of reassurance for myself, just in case it creeps back in 😉 #MissBurlesqueNSW State Final is on Sat 21 April at @giantdwarfhq — get your tickets and come along to see that #reassurance in action! #burlesque #burlesquecompetition #cityofsydney #impostersyndrome #selfdoubt #packetofreassurance #vendingmachine #lifeadvice
この考えは、芸術家であるエリザベス・コマンドルさんとマーク・スタルマクさんが思いついた。２人は約１年間にわたって、プロの心理学者らとともに感情を支える袋を開発したと、「デイリー・メール」は伝えている。
エリザベスさんとマークさんは、社会の注意を精神的健康の問題に引きつけることを期待している。今後２人は、集められたお金を全て、オーストラリアにある統合失調症研究所と、オーストラリアの精神的健康協会に寄付する。
