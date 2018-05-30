毛虫が英国の森をホラー映画の舞台に変える【写真】

スプートニク日本
幸いなことに、これは巨大なクモではなく、無害な毛虫の仕業であることが分かった。毛虫は捕食者から幼虫を守るために繭のまわりに糸を張る。
Thousands of caterpillars cover an entire hedge with a massive webhttps://t.co/LriH52Ycj2— Marc Hoare (@020644) 25 мая 2018 г.
Armies of tent caterpillars weaved massive web over trees in The Hague, the Netherlands, giving a creepy look to the trees shroud in silky cocoons. (Photos: VCG) https://t.co/zYefLM68CH pic.twitter.com/TWKagZGU1P— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) 27 мая 2018 г.
専門家らは、これらの毛虫は危険ではなく、糸は蛹が蛾になる６月末には消えるとの見方を表している。
