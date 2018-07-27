登録
11:02 2018年07月27日
    検索
    メリー・エリスさん

    第２次世界大戦、最後の女性パイロットが死去　英【写真】

    © AFP 2018 / Ben Stansall
    社会
    短縮 ＵＲＬ
    0 0 0

    第２次世界大戦に参加した英国で最後の女性パイロットが１０１歳で亡くなった。サイト「インターナショナル・ビジネス・タイムズ」が報じた。

    スプートニク日本

    報道によると、メリー・エリスさんは２４日、英ワイト島にある自宅で死去した。

    ​エリスさんはラジオを聞いて応募した１９３９年以降の戦時中、前線の空軍基地に戦闘機や爆撃機を運ぶ市民団体「航空輸送補助」に所属していた。戦時中、エリスさんは戦闘機「スーパーマリン スピットファイア」など７６種もの機体を操縦し、計１０００機以上の機体を運んだ。

    ​エリスさんが初めて飛行機に乗ったのは１９２５年。父親と一緒に乗った。開戦までに未成年で飛行機操縦の授業を受けていた。

    関連ニュース

    月面を歩行した４人目の宇宙飛行士アラン・ビーンさん死去

    米国で冷戦の「最初のスパイ」が死去 １０２歳

    タグ
    歴史, 第二次世界大戦, 英国
    コメント・ガイドディスカッション
    Facebook経由でコメントスプートニク経由でコメント
    • コメント

    新着ニュース

    ニュース一覧
    ニュース一覧

    おすすめ

    マルチメディア

    スペイン人カメラマンのMiguel Angel García Borrella氏と Lluis Romero氏は、輝くオリオン星雲を撮影した
    洞窟から見た天の川や太陽黒点：２０１８年の最も優れた夜空の写真
    過去１０年で最大の火災：ギリシャで３日間の服喪が発表される
    過去１０年で最大の火災：ギリシャで３日間の服喪が発表される
    サッカーＷ杯ロシア大会　各部門の最優秀選手
    サッカーＷ杯ロシア大会　各部門の最優秀選手
    登録
    captcha
    ログイン秘密保持規約
    下記の「登録」ボタンをクリックすると、貴殿の個人情報の処理と、個人情報保護方針への貴殿の同意が確認されたことになります。
    パスワードの復元
    captcha
    ログイン秘密保持規約
    登録
    jp.sputniknews.comにプロフィールを持っていますか？
    はいいいえ
    登録
    avatar

    ようこそ

    jp.sputniknews.comにプロフィールを持っていません
    登録パスワードをお忘れですか？秘密保持規約
    登録
    avatar

    ようこそ

    ログイン
    jp.sputniknews.comにプロフィールを持っています
    プロフィールを削除
    jp.sputniknews.comからプロフィールを削除されますか？
    はいいいえ
    プロフィールが削除されました。プロフィールの再現は削除後３０日以内であれば、登録の際のこちらからの送信メールにあるアドレスから可能です。
    閉じる
    コメント・ガイド
    ソーシャルネットワーク上のユーザーアカウントを通じてスプートニクのサイトでユーザー登録および認証を受けたという事実は、本規約に同意したことを意味する。

    ユーザーは自らの振舞が国内法および国際法に違反しないようにしなければならない。ユーザーは議論の他の参加者、また読者や、当該記事の題材となっている人物に対し尊敬をもって発言しなければならない。

    サイト運営者は記事の基本的内容に用いられている言語とは異なる言語でなされたコメントを削除できる。

    sputniknews.comの全言語バージョンで、ユーザーが行ったコメントの編集が行われる可能性がある。

    以下に該当するユーザーのコメントは削除される。

    • 記事のテーマにそぐわないもの
    • 憎悪を煽り立て、人種・民族・性・信教・社会的差別を助長し、少数者の権利を迫害するもの
    • 未成年の権利を侵害し、倫理的損害等、何らかの形態の損害を未成年に与えるもの
    • 過激主義、テロリズムを内容に含み、または、何らかの非合法活動を教唆するもの
    • 他のユーザー、個人ないし法人に対する中傷や脅迫を含み、その名誉や尊厳を傷つけ、または社会的評判を貶めるもの
    • スプートニクを中傷し、または貶める発言
    • プライバシーや通信の秘密を侵し、第三者の個人情報をその人の許可なく拡散させるもの
    • 動物への虐待・暴力シーンを描写し、またはそうしたページへのリンクを張ること
    • 自殺の方法に関する情報を含み、または自殺を教唆するもの
    • 商業的目的を持った発言、適切でない広告、違法な政治的宣伝または、そうした情報を含む別のサイトへのリンクを含むもの
    • 第三者の商品またはサービスを、しかるべき許可なしに宣伝するもの
    • 侮辱的ないし冒涜的表現およびその派生的表現、またはそれら表現を匂わせる字句の使用
    • スパムを含み、スパムの拡散やメッセージの大量配信サービスおよびインターネットビジネスのための素材を宣伝するもの
    • 麻薬・向精神薬の使用を宣伝し、その作成法や使用法に関する情報を含むもの
    • ウィルスなど有害ソフトウェアへのリンクを含むもの
    • そのコメントが、同一または類似の内容を持つ大量のコメントを投下する行動の一環をなす場合（フラッシュモブ）
    • 内容の稀薄な、または意味の把握が困難ないし不可能なメッセージを大量に投稿した場合（フラッド）
    • インターネット上のエチケットを乱し、攻撃的、侮辱的、冒涜的振舞を見せた場合（トローリング）
    • テキストの全体または大部分が大文字で又は空白無しで書かれるなど、言語に対する尊敬を欠く場合
    サイト運営者は、ユーザーがコメントの規則に違反した場合、または、ユーザーの振舞の中に違反の兆候が発見された場合に、事前の通告なしに、ユーザーのページへのアクセスをブロックし、又は、そのアカウントを削除する。

    ユーザーは、moderator.jp@sputniknews.comにメールを送り、自分のアカウントの復元、アクセス禁止の解除を申請することが出来る。

    手紙には次のことが示されていなければならない。

    • 件名は、「アカウントの復元／アクセス禁止解除」
    • ユーザーID
    • 上記規則への違反と認められ、アクセス禁止措置が取られる理由となった行動に対する説明
    モデレーターがアカウントの復元とアクセス禁止の解除が妥当であると判断した場合には、アカウントは復元され、アクセス禁止は解除される。

    再度の規則違反があり、再度のアクセス禁止が行われた場合には、アカウントは復元されず、アクセス禁止は全面的なものとなる。

    モデレーター・チームと連絡を取りたい場合は、電子メールアドレスmoderator.jp@sputniknews.comまで。
    ログイン
    登録パスワードをお忘れですか？秘密保持規約
    ＯＫ