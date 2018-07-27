第２次世界大戦、最後の女性パイロットが死去　英【写真】

スプートニク日本
報道によると、メリー・エリスさんは２４日、英ワイト島にある自宅で死去した。
"WW2 Spitfire"— Helen (@Hells4Heroes) 26 июля 2018 г.
Very sad news….. RIP Mary Ellis
Mary Ellis, last surviving female WW2 Spitfire pilot, dies aged 101https://t.co/gR6DfUJdPk
エリスさんはラジオを聞いて応募した１９３９年以降の戦時中、前線の空軍基地に戦闘機や爆撃機を運ぶ市民団体「航空輸送補助」に所属していた。戦時中、エリスさんは戦闘機「スーパーマリン スピットファイア」など７６種もの機体を操縦し、計１０００機以上の機体を運んだ。
Mary Ellis, a "pioneering female aviator" who flew in World War II, has died at the age of 101. Ellis helped deliver Spitfires and bombers to the front line as part of the UK's Air Transport Auxiliary (ATA) during the war. https://t.co/uVzR67bOov pic.twitter.com/GwBpWIzXmJ— CNN (@CNN) 26 июля 2018 г.
エリスさんが初めて飛行機に乗ったのは１９２５年。父親と一緒に乗った。開戦までに未成年で飛行機操縦の授業を受けていた。
