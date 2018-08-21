登録
20:53 2018年08月21日
    空から撮った写真が、貧富の差を示す【写真】

    空から撮った写真が、貧富の差を示す【写真】

    © AP Photo / Anupam Nath
    写真家がドローンを使って様々な生活水準の人々の生活を撮影した。

    スプートニク日本

    空から撮った驚くべき写真は、世界中の裕福な人々と貧しい人々の激しいコントラストを捉えた。

    ​写真には、様々な生活水準にある居住地の境界線がはっきりと示されている。

    写真を撮影したのはジョニー・ミラー氏。同氏のプロジェクトは「unequalscenes」と名付けられている。

    ​ミラー氏はドローンを使って南アフリカ、ケニア、メキシコ、インド、米国その他の国で暮らす人々の生活を撮影した。

    同氏は「6年前に米国から南アフリカに移った時、不平等を無視することはできなかった」と指摘している。

    Lines Dividing #RichAndPoor Captured With #Drones #RūtaGrašytė For his new project “#UnequalScenes” #CapeTown-based #photographer #JohnnyMiller used a drone to show the #inequality that exists in the Republic of #SouthAfrica. “#Discrepancies in how people live are sometimes hard to see from the ground. The beauty of being able to fly is to see things from a #newperspective – to see things as they really are. Looking straight down from a height of several hundred meters, incredible scenes of inequality emerge.” – wrote Miller. Miller explains that some of the communities were “designed with separation in mind,” while others grew “more or less #organically.” This is the result of the Apartheid policies when racial segregation was enforced by law. While these policies were eliminated 22 years ago, in reality, “many of these barriers, and the inequalities they have engendered, still exist.”

    Публикация от Dirk Gently (@genx97) 22 Июн 2016 в 9:35 PDT

    ミラー氏は、2016年4月に誕生した写真プロジェクトによって、政治家や社会が不平等の問題に関心を向けることを願っている。

    ミラー氏は、住民とのやり取りや、パイロットの話、また様々な地図を使って次の撮影場所を見つけているという。

