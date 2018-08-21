空から撮った写真が、貧富の差を示す【写真】

スプートニク日本
空から撮った驚くべき写真は、世界中の裕福な人々と貧しい人々の激しいコントラストを捉えた。
Fotoğrafçı Johnny Miller (@millefotosa), drone ile dünyanın en eşitsiz yerlerinin fotoğraf ve videolarını çekip, eşitsizliği havadan görüntüledi. Çekimlerde, Güney Afrika'nın ve dünyanın bazı diğer en büyük kentlerindeki birbirine bitişik zengin ve yoksul mahalleleri gözler önüne seriliyor. #poverty #drone #drones #dronestagram #dronelife #droneoftheday #inequality #unequalscenes #economy #cityplanning #urbanplanning #city #cities #BBCTürkçe
写真には、様々な生活水準にある居住地の境界線がはっきりと示されている。
写真を撮影したのはジョニー・ミラー氏。同氏のプロジェクトは「unequalscenes」と名付けられている。
“Informal recyclers in Dharavi exist within sight of the National Stock Exchange, traditional fishermen moor their boats in the shadows of skyscrapers in Worli, and leopards prowl the Sanjay Ghandi National Park on the city's northern flank. In short, it's a city of contradictions.” See more of the Unequal Scenes in Mumbai on my website here: unequalscenes.com/mumbai
ミラー氏はドローンを使って南アフリカ、ケニア、メキシコ、インド、米国その他の国で暮らす人々の生活を撮影した。
同氏は「6年前に米国から南アフリカに移った時、不平等を無視することはできなかった」と指摘している。
Lines Dividing #RichAndPoor Captured With #Drones #RūtaGrašytė For his new project “#UnequalScenes” #CapeTown-based #photographer #JohnnyMiller used a drone to show the #inequality that exists in the Republic of #SouthAfrica. “#Discrepancies in how people live are sometimes hard to see from the ground. The beauty of being able to fly is to see things from a #newperspective – to see things as they really are. Looking straight down from a height of several hundred meters, incredible scenes of inequality emerge.” – wrote Miller. Miller explains that some of the communities were “designed with separation in mind,” while others grew “more or less #organically.” This is the result of the Apartheid policies when racial segregation was enforced by law. While these policies were eliminated 22 years ago, in reality, “many of these barriers, and the inequalities they have engendered, still exist.”
ミラー氏は、2016年4月に誕生した写真プロジェクトによって、政治家や社会が不平等の問題に関心を向けることを願っている。
ミラー氏は、住民とのやり取りや、パイロットの話、また様々な地図を使って次の撮影場所を見つけているという。
